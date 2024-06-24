Travis Kelce Joins Girlfriend, Taylor Swift, On Stage In London

Night Three Of Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour - London, UK LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 23: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO BOOK COVERS) EXCLUSIVE ACCESS. Taylor Swift is joined on stage by Travis Kelce (R), during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at Wembley Stadium on June 23, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management ) (Gareth Cattermole/TAS24/Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images f)

Well, this is definitely a change in career for Travis Kelce... LOL But he needs to have quick feet on the football field and the big stage his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, performs on. He was spotted joining her on stage during one of her London shows this last weekend for her performance of “I Can Do It With A Broken Heart.” Travis wasn’t the only big-name attending this show the past weekend. Tom Cruise, Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, Jason Kelce, and even Prince William and his children made an appearance.