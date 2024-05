59th Academy of Country Music Awards - Show FRISCO, TEXAS - MAY 16: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Thomas Rhett (L) onstage during the 59th Academy of Country Music Awards at The Ford Center at The Star on May 16, 2024 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

There is SO much music out in the world right now that there maybe a few songs or artists that you didn’t know had new music out! That’s where I can help you. As the music director or K923, it is my job to make sure I know all the new songs that are out and I want to start spotlighting some of my favorites!





©2024 Cox Media Group