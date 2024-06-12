Tom Hiddleston reveals the "relief" of saying goodbye to Loki

The finale of the Disney+ series Loki's second season showed Tom Hiddleston's god of mischief making the ultimate sacrifice to essentially become the god of time, and it's not known if he'll be seen onscreen in any new adventures in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In a new Variety Actors on Actors conversation with Shōgun star Anna Sawai, Hiddleston looked back at the fan-favorite character he first played in 2011's Thor. "I always saw Loki as a broken soul with a shattered heart, deeply damaged by the fact that he was unwanted," the actor says.

"He's mischievous and playful on the surface, but it's masking all this pain."

Hiddleston added, "What I've loved about this series is tracing my way back to that vulnerable soul and healing that damage. Showing that pain can be transformed into courage and strength."

With that said, the performer described what it was like to say goodbye to the character.

"I just felt this wash of relief because it had been a very meaningful experience," the actor said. "That sense of ... the exhale," he added, exhaling loudly. "It's done."

He recalled, "We actually finished — it was 2 or 3 in the morning — and I went around and said goodbye to the crew, and by the time I ... got in my car and drove away, it was getting light. And it was amazing driving into the sunrise with it all in the rearview. It was like, 'That'll do, pig. That'll do.'"

When asked if he still keeps a part of Loki with him, Hiddleston answered, "Always. It's changed the whole course of my life, no question."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.