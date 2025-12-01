Today is the day to toss those Thanksgiving leftovers

How long do Thanksgiving leftovers last How long is it safe to eat Thanksgiving leftovers? Remember the number four. (Liliboas/Getty Images)
By Jay Edwards

Does your refrigerator at home look like a balancing act of containers and dishes? Well, you might get some of that space back because according to experts, today is the day to toss that turkey and stuffing.

According to the USDA, your turkey, stuffing, potatoes, sweet potatoes, green beans, gravy, and pumpkin pie can all be stored in the fridge for three to four days. Which means, today is day four.

If you don’t want to waste the food you have, most leftovers can last a few months in the freezer. So, you’ll need to get them in there today.

With food prices, it’s hard to throw away those leftovers and you might be tempted to do the “Smell test.” Just keep in mind that Thanksgiving dishes spoil faster than other leftovers because the food sits out on the counter in the danger zone longer than a typical meal.

There’s one Thanksgiving staple that will survive in the fridge a little longer. Homemade cranberry sauce lasts a week to ten days and the canned stuff can last up to two weeks in the fridge.

Just be careful and don’t push anything with meat and dairy, which is just about everything on the Thanksgiving dinner table. If you’re unsure, check out these guidelines and tips from Food Safety.

Jay Edwards

Jay Edwards

Jay Edwards is an Orlando native and proud to call Central Florida his home! He has lived in Seminole County since the age of 2 and attended school at Lake Brantley High School, Seminole Community College, and then graduated with a Radio/TV degree from UCF.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK92.3 - Orlando's #1 for New Country Logo
    View All
    1-844-254-9232

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k923orlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!