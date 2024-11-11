Timothée Chalamet on becoming Bob Dylan for 'A Complete Unknown'

Timothée Chalamet is opening up about his experience playing Bob Dylan in the upcoming movie A Complete Unknown.

In an interview with Apple Music's Zane Lowe, Chalamet calls playing Dylan "the most unique challenge I've taken on," but notes he gained his confidence by performing all the movie's music live.

“Maybe it was the least responsible thing on the actor’s part because the music exists and the performances exist,” he said. And while Chalamet did prerecord songs, in the end he opted to sing live during filming because he felt the recorded tunes were “too clean,” noting, “There's not a single prerecord in the movie.”

While fans may be hoping to learn a lot more about Dylan watching the film, Chalamet warns that they aren’t really seeing a true biopic on the legendary singer.

“This is not definitive, this is interpretive, this is not fact, this is not how it happened,” he says. “This is a fable.”

As for how he approached playing Dylan, Chalamet explains why he didn’t want to directly mimic the singer.

“Somebody once said to me, ‘You can't make a movie about a painter because it's not interesting to watch paint dry,’” he said. "Bob has that element because he's not one of these forward-facing musicians."

And while he did have a vocal and dialect coach, Chalamet says he found that it wasn't "my style" or Dylan's either.

“Bob did not have a vocal coach. He had two bottles of red wine and four packs of cigarettes,” he said. “There's no way to impersonate that."

A Complete Unknown opens Dec. 25.

