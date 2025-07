Tim Tebow and Demi Leigh are parents! Daphne Reign Tebow was born on Sunday, July 6th at 2:02PM weighing 8.85lbs of pure perfection!

“We’re so grateful to the whole medical team that assisted us in the best way possible during my labor and delivery...From our doctor to our nurses and all the hospital staff — we are so grateful and thankful for you.” -Tim & Demi Tebow

Check out the photos of sweet Daphne below. Congratulations Tebow family - she is just the cutest!