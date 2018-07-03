Now Playing
Posted: July 03, 2018

Tim McGraw Sends Message To Fan Who Missed His Show

By MelissaOnK923

Ashley's All Access

Only in Country Music, does an artist as big as Tim McGraw take time out of his busy schedule to send a fan who is battling cancer a video. Tim and Faith had a stop for their Soul2Soul tour in Raleigh, NC and Kathy was supposed to be at that show but unfortunately, she was forced to miss it due to hospitalization. So Tim Sent her this video…

