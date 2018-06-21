Now Playing
Posted: June 21, 2018

Tim McGraw & Faith Hill Dish The Secret To A Long Marriage As Their 21st Anniversary Approaches

By MelissaOnK923

Ashley's All Access

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill are coming up on 21 years of marraige. 21 years! That’s amazing. Especially for two people who are always in the social eye, on social media, and in the tabloids. They know how to pull through the hard stuff and become better for it. Here is there secret to a strong and successful marriage… Date nights! “We just saw Springsteen on Broadway the other night in New York and it was the most incredible thing I’ve ever seen,” McGraw tells  People. “Watching him and [Springsteen’s wife] Patti together was magical.” However, Hill adds that time apart is also essential. ““We both have our daily routines and we have our own dressing rooms,” she explains. “We each have our own space to retreat to so we do get time to ourselves.”

