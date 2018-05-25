Tim McGraw Debuts Spanish Version Of “Humble & Kind”

By MelissaOnK923

Ashley's All Access

Tim McGraw has done pretty much everything when it comes to music. He’s done a collaboration with Nelly, he’s toured with his wife and he’s now made a spanish version of his hit song “Humble & Kind.” “It’s one thing to say I’m ‘being universal,’ and it’s another thing for me to try to reach out across a language barrier and put in the effort to deliver that same message,” McGraw tells Billboard about the new track, which goes by the title “Nunca Te Olvides De Amar” (or, “Never Forget to Love”). “My Spanish may not be perfect, but if I can reach out and touch someone in a language that’s not my own, that’s a good enough reason enough to try.”