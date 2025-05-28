Tim McGraw: 4 surgeries in 8 months!

Tim McGraw (Robby Klein/Robby Klein)
By Jay Edwards

What the heck is going on with poor Tim McGraw? If you were wondering why he missed some tour dates and awards shows, now we know.

According to Parade, he’s had 3 back surgeries and a double-knee replacement, all within the last 6-8 months.

He had back surgery prior to his Standing Room Only tour, but he said that went south on him. Tim said, "I had to finish the tour with my knees completely gone and my back gone. As soon as I got done, I had my knee surgeries done."

But wait, it didn’t stop there. Tim said, “Then in the process of recovering from my knee surgeries, my back went out again. I had to have another back surgery.”

The good news is, Tim says he’s feeling better now and hopefully we’ll see him doing what he loves most, performing on that stage one day soon!

Jay Edwards

Jay Edwards is an Orlando native and proud to call Central Florida his home! He has lived in Seminole County since the age of 2 and attended school at Lake Brantley High School, Seminole Community College, and then graduated with a Radio/TV degree from UCF.

