Posted: August 21, 2018

Thomas Rhett Spends Quality Time With Wife In Italy

Thomas Rhett Spends Quality Time With Wife In Italy

With all the “Life Changes” that Thomas Rhett and his wife have experienced over the last few years with number one records, big tours, two kids and more, they deserve a nice tip away from it all, just the two of them. And they chose the perfect place. ITALY!!

