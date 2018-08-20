Now Playing
Posted: August 20, 2018

Thomas Rhett Says Willa Gray Never Felt "Adopted"

Thomas Rhett Says Willa Gray Never Felt “Adopted”

By MelissaOnK923

Fate is funny sometimes. It comes at you in a different way… whether a significant other, a friend, a job, whatever it is if it’s meant to be, it will happen. That’s what happened with Thomas Rhett, his wife Lauren, and their now adopted daughter Willa Gray. Thomas Rhett told People that he and his wife Lauren have never thought of Willa as their “adopted” child. “Even though Willa Gray comes from [a] whole different part of the world, she’s ours and it feels like she never wasn’t,” he notes. Willa, who is now 2-years old, was adopted from Masindi, Uganda–but he says she had no problem adjusting to life in Nashville. “It doesn’t get any countrier than being in Masindi,” he tells  People. “Everywhere you look is corn or beans, or chicken farms, or cows.” He continues. “In Uganda, family and religion are super important and music is gigantic. If I just pick up a guitar, Willa starts dancing. It’s in her blood.”

