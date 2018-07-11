Thomas Rhett Releases Music Video For “Life Changes”

By MelissaOnK923

Ashley's All Access

If you have ever wondered how artists with kids travel and tour with their kids, this music video pretty much breaks it down for you. It’s the most adorable video ever because it features Thomas Rhett’s two little girls, Ada James and Willa Gray. The song itself is fun and upbeat but has a great message to it and when it is accompanied by these clips of this daughters and wife backstage at his shows, it just makes your heart melt.