Now Playing
K92.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's Country
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
K92.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's Country

Posted: July 11, 2018

Thomas Rhett Releases Music Video For “Life Changes”

Comments

By MelissaOnK923

Ashley's All Access

If you have ever wondered how artists with kids travel and tour with their kids, this music video pretty much breaks it down for you. It’s the most adorable video ever because it features Thomas Rhett’s two little girls, Ada James and Willa Gray. The song itself is fun and upbeat but has a great message to it and when it is accompanied by these clips of this daughters and wife backstage at his shows, it just makes your heart melt.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 

FOLLOW K92.3 ON:

K92.3 Photos!

 

© 2018 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2018 Rovi Corporation