Posted: June 12, 2018

Thomas Rhett In Orlando, Bringing Daughters To Disney World

By MelissaOnK923

Ashley's All Access

Did you see Thomas Rhett and his adorable matching daughters in Orlando the past few days? Both Thomas and his wife Lauren took to Instagram to share their daughter’s matching outfits. Willa Gray and Ada James were the cutest kids at Disney!

Instagram Photo

Instagram Photo

Instagram Photo

