Posted: August 09, 2018

Thomas Rhett & Kelsea Ballerini Have Rough Time During CMA Fest Bloopers

By MelissaOnK923

Ashley's All Access

This is great. Of course, even these professionals need to do things over and over to get it just right. But in this case, we get to watch and benefit from the mess ups. Thomas Rhett and Kelsea Ballerini hosted the country music event of summer in June, the CMA Fest, which aired on Wednesday (8/8) and they shared the bloopers on social media to promote the show…

