Thomas Rhett Hires Justin Timberlakes Coreographer For New Tour

By MelissaOnK923

Ashley's All Access

Thomas Rhett is the reigning ACM Top Male Vocalist, and he’s up for that award again on Sunday. Who wouldn’t love for him to win that award again, BUT he’s got bigger things in sight… he is up for Entertainer of the Year!

To be in that club you have to tour like crazy, and the show had better be memorable. That’s why for his Life Changes Tour he hired Justin Timberlake’s set designer and one of his choreographers.

He also went through the grind of rehearsing 10 hours a day for two straight weeks. He tells “Rolling Stone”, quote, “I think it [shocks] people in Nashville when you tell them you’ve been in rehearsal for two weeks.

“For me, the goal is to win Entertainer of the Year, and the only way to do that is to make your show above and beyond anything else that’s out there. We’re trying to make the most fun show humanly possible, whatever that looks like.

“I don’t want to give anybody in the arena the chance to get up and go grab a beer.”