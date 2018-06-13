By MelissaOnK923

Ashley's All Access

We could start naming all the country artists in Nashville that have restaurants/bars, but that would take all day. It’s the new cool thing to do to have your own bar in downtown Nashville. So, everyone wants to know who’s next. When Thomas Rhett was asked, this is what he said, “Everybody has one except for me. I feel completely left out right now. But yeah, I think it’d be really fun to do something a little different as well. I don’t know what that looks like, but maybe we’ll see my name on something in the future.” Maybe he’lll do something like a kids playground since he is all fathered up now. Or a music venue that is completely different fro the restaurant/bar/entertainment venue that all the other artists are opening up? Who knows! But we can’t wait to see!