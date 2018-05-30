Now Playing
K92.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's Country
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
K92.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's Country

Posted: May 30, 2018

Thomas Rhett’s Daughter Is the Ultimate Mermaid

Comments

By MelissaOnK923

Ashley's All Access

Parents always try to teach their kids about being independent, paving their own path, and being their own person. Well, we think that Thomas Rhett and Lauren are doing a great job at that with Willa Gray because she DOES NOT want to be just a normal princess… she wants to be an octopus princess. LOL Lauren posted to Instagram a video of their trip to the aquarium and it’s the best thing you’ll see all day. She captioned the video with “My jellyfish mermaid princess 💚🐚🌈🦄👑💕 (I didn’t stop laughing about this for literally hoursss. Honestly, I’m still laughing about it😂. Convinced she is the funniest kid in America)”

Instagram Photo

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 

FOLLOW K92.3 ON:

K92.3 Photos!

 

© 2018 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2018 Rovi Corporation