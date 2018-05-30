Thomas Rhett’s Daughter Is the Ultimate Mermaid

By MelissaOnK923

Ashley's All Access

Parents always try to teach their kids about being independent, paving their own path, and being their own person. Well, we think that Thomas Rhett and Lauren are doing a great job at that with Willa Gray because she DOES NOT want to be just a normal princess… she wants to be an octopus princess. LOL Lauren posted to Instagram a video of their trip to the aquarium and it’s the best thing you’ll see all day. She captioned the video with “My jellyfish mermaid princess (I didn’t stop laughing about this for literally hoursss. Honestly, I’m still laughing about it . Convinced she is the funniest kid in America)”