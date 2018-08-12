Now Playing
Posted: August 12, 2018

Thomas Rhett Changed “Life Changes” Lyrics After Daughter Was Born

Thomas Rhett Changed “Life Changes” Lyrics After Daughter Was Born

2018 CMA Music Festival - Day 4

NASHVILLE, TN – JUNE 10: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Thomas Rhett performs onstage during the 2018 CMA Music festival at Nissan Stadium on June 10, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Thomas Rhett Originally wrote his song “Life Changes” before his daughter Ada James was born so the original lyrics went…

“I remember the day I told my Daddy and Mama you’re gonna have a grandkid, yep
From Uganda, that’s right, we’re adopting
And she is the cutest little girl that you’ve ever seen
Well I was wrapping my head around being a dad
A bigger wrench got thrown in the plans we thought we’d had
Now Lauren’s showin’, got one on the way
Yeah that’s two under two, hey, what can I say?”

Now that Thomas Rhett’s daugher ada is here, the lyrics have changed too…

“I remember the day I told my Daddy and Mama you’re gonna have a grandkid, yep
From Uganda, that’s right, we’re adopting
And she is the cutest little girl that you’ve ever seen
Well I was wrapping my head around being a dad
A bigger wrench got thrown in the plans we thought we’d had
Now there’s Willa and sweet Ada James
Yeah that’s two under two, hey, what can I say?

