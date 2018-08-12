Thomas Rhett Changed “Life Changes” Lyrics After Daughter Was Born

By MelissaOnK923

Thomas Rhett Originally wrote his song “Life Changes” before his daughter Ada James was born so the original lyrics went…

“I remember the day I told my Daddy and Mama you’re gonna have a grandkid, yep

From Uganda, that’s right, we’re adopting

And she is the cutest little girl that you’ve ever seen

Well I was wrapping my head around being a dad

A bigger wrench got thrown in the plans we thought we’d had

Now Lauren’s showin’, got one on the way

Yeah that’s two under two, hey, what can I say?”

Now that Thomas Rhett’s daugher ada is here, the lyrics have changed too…

“I remember the day I told my Daddy and Mama you’re gonna have a grandkid, yep

From Uganda, that’s right, we’re adopting

And she is the cutest little girl that you’ve ever seen

Well I was wrapping my head around being a dad

A bigger wrench got thrown in the plans we thought we’d had

Now there’s Willa and sweet Ada James

Yeah that’s two under two, hey, what can I say?