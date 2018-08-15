Now Playing
Posted: August 15, 2018

Thomas Rhett And Family Celebrate Daughters 1st Birthday

Thomas Rhett And Family Celebrate Daughters 1st Birthday

We have been a part of this beautiful life story since before these beautiful babies came along. We celebrated when Thomas Rhett and Lauren announced they were adopting AND pregnant. We celebrated when they brought baby Willa Gray home. We celebrated when Baby Ada James was born. We celebrated when Willa Gray turned one, and now we are celebrating because Ada James is one! And as adorable as ever…

Instagram Photo

Instagram Photo

Instagram Photo

Instagram Photo

