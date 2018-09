By AshleyK923

Excuse my “language,” but I freakin’ love how fun and genuine Luke Bryan’s family is. His wife Caroline cracks me up with the things she posts to social media, and not taking it too seriously.

One of those things is sharing with us some moments of their family time that a lot of times includes Luke’s mom.

If Luke’s mom doesn’t give you motivation to live your best life with these videos below, who will?!