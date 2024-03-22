"There is so much to celebrate": Emma Heming Willis on 15th wedding anniversary to Bruce Willis

Emma Heming Willis is celebrating her 15th wedding anniversary with Bruce Willis.

On Thursday, Heming Willis shared a sweet photo of Willis giving her a kiss on the cheek and wrote about their crystal anniversary.

"Today, I can make a choice. I can wallow in sorrow or I can celebrate it," Heming Willis began in the caption of her Instagram post. "I call this the 'remarkable reframe.' What I know is there is so much to celebrate."

"Our union and connection is probably stronger than ever," she continued. "We have two bright, fun and healthy daughters. We have a family unit that is built on mutual respect and admiration. And simply, I just love and adore the man I married."

"I'm so proud of what we have and continue to create," she added. "So, happy crystal anniversary to us!"

Heming Willis and Willis were married in 2009. They welcomed their first child together, daughter Mabel, in 2012, and their second daughter together, Evelyn, in 2014.

Willis also shares daughters Rumer, Scout LaRue and Tallulah Belle Willis with ex-wife Demi Moore, to whom he was married from 1987 to 2000.

Willis' entire family has been by his side since he was diagnosed with the degenerative brain condition aphasia in 2022, then frontotemporal dementia in 2023.



Earlier this month, Heming Willis spoke out after a report claimed Willis had "no more joy" after being diagnosed.

"Stop scaring people to think that once they get a diagnosis of some kind of neurocognitive disease that that's it, it's over," Heming Willis said, insisting, "it is the complete opposite of that, OK? 100%. There is grief and sadness ... But you start a new chapter."

"That chapter is filled … with love. It's filled with connection. It's filled with joy ... happiness. That's where we are," she added.

