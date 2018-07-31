By MelissaOnK923

These country wives have to stick together while their hubby’s are out touring, traveling and working. A lot of the times, the girls travel with them but when they don’t, they get to hang out with each other. Lauren Akins, Thomas Rhett’s wife, posted a picture of her, her kids, Kailey Dickerson (Russell Dickerson’s Wife), Hayley Hubbard (Tyler Hubbard of FGL’s wife) and her daughter Olivia. They were all in the pool, hanging out, having the best girls day ever.