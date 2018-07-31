Now Playing
Posted: July 31, 2018

The Wives Of Thomas Rhett, Tyler Hubbard, & Russell Dickerson Have Girls Day

The Wives Of Thomas Rhett, Tyler Hubbard, & Russell Dickerson Have Girls Day

Big Machine Label Group Celebrates 52nd Annual ACM Awards In Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, NV – APRIL 02: (L-R) Recording artists Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line, Thomas Rhett and Brian Kelley of Florida Georgia Line attend the 52nd Annual ACM Awards celebration with Big Machine Label Group at Sake Rok on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Big Machine Label Group)

These country wives have to stick together while their hubby’s are out touring, traveling and working. A lot of the times, the girls travel with them but when they don’t, they get to hang out with each other. Lauren Akins, Thomas Rhett’s wife, posted a picture of her, her kids, Kailey Dickerson (Russell Dickerson’s Wife), Hayley Hubbard (Tyler Hubbard of FGL’s wife) and her daughter Olivia. They were all in the pool, hanging out, having the best girls day ever.

