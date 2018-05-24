The Voice’s Kaleb Lee Kicking Off Country 500 in Daytona

By AshleyK923

Ashley's All Access

Kaleb Lee lives in Ormond Beach with his wife and three kids, and he recently just arrived home after getting all the way into the Top 8 on The Voice, on Team Kelly Clarkson.

Kaleb joined us in studio this morning to talk about his experience and also to tell us about his first performance since The Voice which will be tonight (Thursday 5/24) at One Daytona leading up to the Country 500 events!

Here’s the event page: https://www.facebook.com/events/232530697495353/