Now Playing
K92.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's Country
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
K92.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's Country

Posted: May 24, 2018

The Voice’s Kaleb Lee Kicking Off Country 500 in Daytona

Comments

By AshleyK923

Ashley's All Access

Kaleb Lee lives in Ormond Beach with his wife and three kids, and he recently just arrived home after getting all the way into the Top 8 on The Voice, on Team Kelly Clarkson.

Kaleb joined us in studio this morning to talk about his experience and also to tell us about his first performance since The Voice which will be tonight (Thursday 5/24) at One Daytona leading up to the Country 500 events!

Here’s the event page: https://www.facebook.com/events/232530697495353/

 

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 

FOLLOW K92.3 ON:

K92.3 Photos!

 

© 2018 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2018 Rovi Corporation