'The Summer I Turned Pretty' season 3: See 1st-look images of Belly, Jeremiah and more

First-look images from the final season of The Summer I Turned Pretty have been released.

Amazon Prime Video shared the season 3 images on Monday, featuring Lola Tung as Isabel "Belly" Conklin, Gavin Casalegno as Jeremiah Fisher and more.

The series follows Belly and the magic of her mom's best friend's beach house, where she spent every summer growing up with her brother Steven (Sean Kaufman) and childhood friends Jeremiah and Conrad (Christopher Briney).

The hit coming-of-age show follows Belly as she falls in love for the first time and finds herself caught in a love triangle with the Fisher boys.

Season 2 of the hit Prime Video show ended with Belly choosing Jeremiah over Conrad despite Conrad confessing his feelings for her. The second season also saw the trio come together to help save the summer beach house.

Monday's first-look images show Conrad, Belly and Jeremiah on the beach with Steven and Taylor (Rain Spencer).

Another image shows Conrad in a white medical coat. Belly also appears in another image with her mom Laurel (Jackie Chung) in what appears to be an empty dorm room.

The Summer I Turned Pretty is based on the book trilogy of the same name from Jenny Han, who is also known for To All the Boys I've Loved Before and the Netflix series XO, Kitty.

The final season of The Summer I Turned Pretty will arrive in July 2025.

