'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' season 4 gets teaser trailer, release date

Stars of 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives,' including Taylor Frankie Paul, in season 4 of the series. (Fred Hayes/Disney)

Come ye saints, come ye sinners ... to watch The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives season 4 teaser trailer.

Along with the new teaser, Hulu has announced that the upcoming fourth season is set to debut all 10 of its episodes on March 12.

This new season of the show finds the women of #MomTok more famous than ever. It follows Taylor Frankie Paul as she is announced to star as the lead in a new season of The Bachelorette. It also takes place during the same time that Jen Affleck and Whitney Leavitt were competing against each other on Dancing with the Stars.

That competition "creates chaos, temptations arise, and tradition turns upside down," according to the official season 4 synopsis. "Up against unraveling marriages, personal demons and family secrets — they must choose to lean on each other or face their fates untethered and alone on the world’s stage. Will the women remain loyal to their sisterhood to save it? Or will #MomTok shatter forever?"

The 30-second teaser finds Paul crying into her phone. "I hate all of you, because you all knew. Goodbye," Paul says as she hangs up the phone.

The teaser ends with a bang. Jessi Draper, while dressed up like a Playboy bunny, asks, "Is she gonna be a pregnant Bachelorette?"

In addition to Paul, Affleck, Leavitt and Draper, season 4 stars Demi Engemann, Layla Taylor, Mayci Neeley, Mikayla Matthews and Miranda Hope.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives posted the new teaser to its social media on Wednesday, where several members of #MomTok shared their reactions.

"I'm scuuuuurrred for once," Paul commented alongside an eyes emoji, while Hope wrote, "i feel like i cried a lot this season...can't wait to watch!"

