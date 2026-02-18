'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' gets season 4 official trailer, Demi Engemann absent from key art

The official trailer for season 4 of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives has arrived.

In addition to the brand-new trailer, Hulu has released the key art for the upcoming season — and it's missing a Mormon wife. Despite being listed as part of the main cast, Demi Engemann is absent from the newly released season 4 key art photos.

This new season of the show finds the women of #MomTok more famous than ever. It follows Taylor Frankie Paul as she is announced to star as the lead in a new season of The Bachelorette. It also takes place during the same time that Jen Affleck and Whitney Leavitt were competing against each other on Dancing with the Stars.

That competition "creates chaos, temptations arise, and tradition turns upside down," according to the official season 4 synopsis. "Up against unraveling marriages, personal demons and family secrets — they must choose to lean on each other or face their fates untethered and alone on the world’s stage. Will the women remain loyal to their sisterhood to save it? Or will #MomTok shatter forever?"

The two-minute trailer sets up exactly what the Mormon wives have been up to since the season 3 reunion. Paul says it has been a year since she broke up with her ex-boyfriend Dakota Mortensen, and that she's ready to get back out there.

"I'm not good at dating," the soon-to-be Bachelorette Paul says, which prompts Maci Neeley to say in return, "You're about to date 30 people at one time!"

In addition to Paul, Affleck, Leavitt, Enegmann and Neeley, season 4 stars Jessi Draper, Layla Taylor, Mikayla Matthews and Miranda Hope.

