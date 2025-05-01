'The Rocky Horror Picture Show' celebrates 50th anniversary with 4K restoration

It's time to do the time warp again.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show is celebrating its 50th anniversary with a new 4K restoration and slate of special events, including a theatrical release in the U.S.

The cult-classic 1975 film has been newly restored and remastered on Blu-ray in 4K Ultra HD by the Walt Disney Studios Restoration team. The entire project took 10 months, and included a digital scan and preservation process that made sure every frame of the film was presented in a new way with unprecedented clarity and vibrancy.

Additionally, the new restoration includes a newly mixed Dolby Atmos audio track to enhance the iconic soundtrack with further depth and dimension. The original mono audio has also been restored, allowing fans to experience the film just as it was when it premiered 50 years ago.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show was directed by Jim Sharman and stars Barry Bostwick, Susan Sarandon and Tim Curry. It follows a newly engaged couple after their car breaks down on a rainy night. They end up inside the castle of Dr. Frank-N-Furter for an adventure like they've never experienced before.

While theatrical dates for this new restoration have yet to be announced, a press release promises future announcements coming soon.

"It's a privilege to help preserve the legacy of a film that has meant so much to so many," Kevin Schaeffer, the director of restoration & library management, said. "Bringing The Rocky Horror Picture Show to life in 4K allows us to honor its bold, genre-defying spirit and ensure that audiences - both longtime fans and first-time viewers - can experience it as it was originally intended, with stunning picture and sound."

