'The Odyssey' gets new poster, its prologue to screen ahead of 'Avatar: Fire and Ash' ﻿in IMAX

Matt Damon as Odysseus on the poster for Christopher Nolan's 'The Odyssey.' (Universal Pictures)

This isn't an enchantment from a siren: there is a new poster for Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey.

Universal Pictures shared the brand-new poster for the upcoming film on Thursday. The studio also announced that the prologue of The Odyssey will be available to watch in IMAX before screenings of Avatar: Fire and Ash.

"A film by Christopher Nolan shot entirely with IMAX film cameras. Experience The Odyssey prologue in IMAX before Avatar: Fire and Ash," the studio's Instagram announcement reads.

Matt Damon stars as Odysseus in Nolan's film adaptation of Homer's epic poem. The star-studded ensemble cast also includes Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong'o, Zendaya and Charlize Theron.

Universal describes the adaptation as "a mythic action epic shot across the world using brand new IMAX film technology," which will bring the foundational, classic story to IMAX screens for the first time.

Homer's The Odyssey, of course, tells the story of the Greek hero Odysseus' 10-year journey home to Ithaca after the Trojan War. He is filled with interruptions in his quest to return home to his wife, Penelope, and his grown son, Telemachus, who fights off suitors who are desperate to steal his father's throne.

Nolan wrote and directed the film, his first since the best picture Oscar-winning blockbuster Oppenheimer. He also produced the movie with his wife, Emma Thomas.

The Odyssey opens in movie theaters on July 17, 2026.

