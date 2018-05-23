Now Playing
Posted: May 23, 2018

The New Bachelorette, Becca, Reveals Her Season Ends In An Engagement

By MelissaOnK923

Ashley's All Access

Many times in the past, the producers of The Bachelor and Bachelorette have tried to keep it a secret whether the season ends with a successful engagement or not. But that is not the case in season 14 with Becca Kufrin. She confirmed with PEOPLE, “It was the happiest moment of my life and it feels so good to say it. I still pinch myself, like, did that all just happen? It’s been a whirlwind. Less than five months ago, Kufrin was engaged to Arie Luyendyk Jr., who called their relationship quits after the show aired in order to pursue runner-up Lauren Burnham. Luyendyk and Burnham got engaged on  After the Rose. The Bachelorette premieres Monday, May 28, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

