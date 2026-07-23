'The Morning Show' to end with fifth and final season

The Morning Show is ending.

Apple TV has revealed that the fifth season of the drama series starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon will be its last. The final season is set to premiere in 2027.

The series was one of Apple TV's flagship shows when the streaming service, then called Apple TV+, launched in 2019. Apple TV renewed it for season 5 in September 2025.

“We feel so lucky to have had the opportunity to tell stories that reflect what’s happening in the world around us with a twist of dark humor,” Aniston said. “It’s been such a privilege to work with this insanely talented cast and our extraordinary writers, producers and crew. We’ve become such a family, and we’re all so excited to share this final season. And going in knowing it would be our last, we were so fortunate to craft the conclusion with intentionality and honor these characters the way they deserve.”

Witherspoon said the past nine years she's spent acting in and producing The Morning Show "have been the honor of a lifetime."

“This was always more than a show about a newsroom — it was a show about why the newsroom matters. About freedom of the press and the journalists who protect the fourth estate, often at great cost. Telling that story has been the creative privilege of my career," Witherspoon said. "Thank you to Apple for their unwavering support, to our visionary writers, our incredible crew, and our extraordinarily talented cast. ... It has been a stellar creative experience — one I will always treasure.”

The show's ensemble cast includes Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Nicole Beharie and Jon Hamm. New additions for season 5 are Jeff Daniels, Reneé Rapp, Jesse Williams, Sean Hayes and Lizzy Caplan.

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