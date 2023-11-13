'The Marvels' fizzles with $47 million opening weekend

Marvel Studios

By George Costantino

The Marvels, the sequel to 2019's Captain Marvel -- this time with Iman Vellani's Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel and Teyonah Parris' Monica Rambeau teaming up with Brie Larson's titular character -- failed to go higher, faster, further, earning an estimated $47 million at the domestic box office -- nearly $100 million less than its predecessor and a franchise low for the MCU.

The film, directed by Candyman helmer Nia DaCosta, the first Black woman to helm an MCU film, added an estimated $63.3 million internationally, for a global total of $110.3 million.

Five Nights at Freddy's dropped to second place, scaring up an estimated $9 million in its third week of release. That brings its North American box office gross to $127.2 million and $251.9 million worldwide.

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour took third place, earning an estimated $5.9 million. That brings its five-week domestic tally to $172.5 million and its global haul to $240.9 million.

Sophia Coppola's Priscilla pulled up in fourth place with an estimated $4.8 million in its third week of release. The biopic has racked up $12.7 million at the worldwide box office.

Rounding out the top five was Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon an estimated $4.7 million at the North American box office, for a four-week total of $59.9 million and $137 million globally.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirK92.3 - Orlando's #1 for New Country Logo
    View All
    1-844-254-9232

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k923orlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!