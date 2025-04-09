'The Last of Us' renewed for season 3 before season 2 premiere

This won't be the last of The Last of Us.

HBO has renewed the drama series for a third season just ahead of its season 2 premiere. The series debuts its second season on Sunday. It consists of seven episodes that will air on HBO and also be available to stream on Max.

Season 2 of The Last of Us picks up five years after the events of season 1. It finds Joel and Ellie in conflict with each other, and the dangerous and unpredictable world they now live in.

Pedro Pascal leads the cast as Joel while Bella Ramsey stars as Ellie. The rest of the season 2 cast consists of Gabriel Luna, Rutina Wesley, Kaitlyn Dever, Isabela Merced, Young Mazino, Ariela Barer, Tati Gabrielle, Spencer Lord, Danny Ramirez, Jeffrey Wright and Catherine O'Hara.

"We approached season two with the goal of creating something we could be proud of. The end results have exceeded even our most ambitious goals, thanks to our continued collaboration with HBO and the impeccable work of our unparalleled cast and crew," the show's co-creator Craig Mazin said in a statement. "We look forward to continuing the story of The Last of Us with season three!"

Francesca Orsi, the executive vice president of HBO programming, said it cannot be overemphasized how proud HBO is of the "outstanding achievement we believe the second season of The Last of Us is."

She said the entire team "delivered a masterful follow-up and we're thrilled to carry the power of Craig and Neil [Druckmann]'s storytelling into what we know will be an equally moving and extraordinary third season."

