'The Gilded Age' renewed for season 4 at HBO

The Gilded Age will return for another season.

HBO has renewed the original period drama series for a fourth season ahead of the season 3 finale.

The Julian Fellowes-created series found its premiere-night viewings for the third season increasing for a consecutive five weeks, according to HBO.

Francesca Orsi, the head of HBO drama series and films, said the network couldn't be prouder of the "viewership heights" The Gilded Age has seen this season.

"Transporting us to 1880s New York City, Julian Fellowes and the enormously talented cast and crew have created a 'cant-miss it' entertainment experience from week to week, and we're delighted to continue exploring these characters’ grand ambitions for what we promise will be a thrilling fourth season," Orsi said.

Erin Underhill, the president of Universal Television, said it's thanks to Fellowes and his cast and crew that each season of the show "delivers stories rich in drama and history, stellar performances and stunning production value."

"Every moment spent in this world and with these characters only deepens our love for the show, and we’re so happy that our partners at HBO and audiences around the world are clamoring for more,” Underhill said.

Season 3 of The Gilded Age picks up after the Opera War, when "the old guard is weakened and the Russells stand poised to take their place at the head of society," according to its official logline. "Bertha sets her sights on a prize that would elevate the family to unimaginable heights while George risks everything on a gambit that could revolutionize the railroad industry — if it doesn't ruin him first."

The Gilded Age season 3 finale airs Aug. 10 on HBO and streams on HBO Max.

