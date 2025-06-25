'The Fantastic Four: First Steps' final trailer finds Marvel's First Family battling Galactus

The final trailer for The Fantastic Four: First Steps has arrived.

In the trailer, which was released on Wednesday, Galactus arrives to attack a retro-futuristic New York City.

Played by Ralph Ineson, Galactus had yet to be featured in any of the prior trailers for the film. While there is still no true look at the space god, we do see Marvel's First Family battling against him.

"I herald his beginning. I herald your end. I herald Galactus," Julia Garner's Silver Surfer says in the trailer.

Pedro Pascal stars as Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic, while Vanessa Kirby is Sue Storm/Invisible Woman, Ebon Moss-Bachrach is Ben Grimm/The Thing and Joseph Quinn is Johnny Storm/Human Torch.

"Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer," according to an official synopsis for the movie. "And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal."

Paul Walter Hauser, Natasha Lyonne and Sarah Niles also star in the film that is directed by Matt Shakman.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps arrives in theaters on July 25.

