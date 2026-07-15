'The Batman Part II' delayed again, will now release in 2028

Robert Pattinson attends the world premiere of 'The Odyssey' at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on July 6, 2026, in London, England. (Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

It will be a little while longer before Battinson is back on the big screen.

The Batman Part II has been delayed again. The Matt Reeves-directed sequel film starring Robert Pattinson as the caped crusader will now open in theaters on Feb. 18, 2028.

Reeves announced the release date change in a video he posted to Vimeo on Wednesday. The video also features the first camera test footage of Pattinson back in costume as the superhero.

The footage features bright flashing lights as Batman slowly comes into focus. He turns his head and then stares directly into the camera. Music intensifies before the brand-new release date appears.

The Batman Part II was first scheduled to open on Oct. 2, 2026, before it was delayed to Oct. 1, 2027.

Scarlett Johansson, Sebastian Stan, Charles Dance, Brian Tyree Henry and Sebastian Koch make up the rest of the upcoming film's ensemble cast. Reeves directs and cowrote the screenplay with Mattson Tomlin.

Also shifting around on the Warner Bros. release schedule calendar is the J.J. Abrams-directed film The Great Beyond. It's moving from its original release date of Nov. 13 to Oct. 1, 2027. That movie is taking over the spot previously held by The Batman Part II. Glen Powell and Jenna Ortega star in the sci-fi fantasy feature.

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