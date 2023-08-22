'The Bachelorette' recap: Charity's journey ends with an engagement to Dotun

Charity Lawson's journey as The Bachelorette concluded on Monday night with an engagement to Dotun Olubeko, a 30-year-old integrative medicine specialist from Brooklyn, New York.

However, the road to an engagement was fraught with heartbreak, as she had to say goodbye to 27-year-old Joseph "Joey" Graziadei, the 27-year-old tennis pro from Lawai, Hawaii, in what was the most gut-wrenching eliminations Bachelor Nation has ever seen.

Charity's family instantly "connected" with Joey for his "genuine" responses to their questions and the importance of family in his life. His final date with Charity left him even more confident that he would be placing a ring on her finger.

Dotun's meeting with Charity's parents, on the other hand, was a little rocky, with her mother noting in a confessional that his "manner" and "swag" had a similarity to type of men Charity tended to gravitate towards in the past, and ultimately broke her heart. Her mother's comments weighed on her throughout her final date with Dotun, which he seemed to picked up on.

Needless to say, Joey was blindsided by Charity's declaration that while their love was "special," she'd "found love that's "deeper" with Dotun.

However, the news wasn't all bad for Joey, who was revealed as the new Bachelor, and told host Jesse Palmer he's looking for "someone that's themself that can I can be truthfully be a partner with ... someone that challenges me ... someone that I can challenge, I want someone to do life with."

"I just want someone to be my person and know that at the end of the day, regardless of what we face, we're gonna be more than happy enough together," he added.

Aaron Bryant, made a brief return after being eliminated ahead of fantasy suites, only to be sent back home by Charity, will also have another shot at love on season 9 of Bachelor in Paradise, along with Katt Izzo and Brooklyn Willie from Zach Shallcross' season of The Bachelor and, as previously announced Brayden Bowers from this season of The Bachelorette.

Also during Monday's live Bachelorette season 20 finale: Charity is headed to Dancing with the Stars for the Show's 32nd season.

Before then, The Golden Bachelor, featuring Gerry Turner, premieres Monday, September 28 at 9 p.m. ET on ABC, followed by Bachelor in Paradise season 9 to follow immediately after.

