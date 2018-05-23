Now Playing
K92.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's Country
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
K92.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's Country

Posted: May 22, 2018

The Bachelorette Is Filled With Florida Guys

Comments

Related

View Larger
The Bachelorette Is Filled With Florida Guys
View Larger
The Bachelorette Is Filled With Florida Guys
View Larger
The Bachelorette Is Filled With Florida Guys
View Larger
The Bachelorette Is Filled With Florida Guys
View Larger
The Bachelorette Is Filled With Florida Guys
View Larger
The Bachelorette Is Filled With Florida Guys
View Larger
The Bachelorette Is Filled With Florida Guys

By MelissaOnK923

Ashley's All Access

The big night for the premiere of the Bachelorette is Memorial Day, Monday May 28th! This is a big season because our bachelorette, Becca, was dumped on live TV by arie, when she was chosen at the end of the Bachelor last season. Now, she is ready to get her dream guy after going through 25 men to meet the one. And she has a good looking group! Especially because a bunch of the guys is from Flordia!

Here they are:

Trent- Naples, FL

trent naples

Connor- St. Pete, FL

connor st pete

Jordan- Crystal River, FL

jordan crystal river

Jean Blanc-Pensacola, FL

jean blanc pensecola

Nick- Orlando, FL

nick orlando

Chris R.- Orlando, FL

chris r orlando

Chase- Sanford, FL

chase sanford

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 

FOLLOW K92.3 ON:

K92.3 Photos!

 

© 2018 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2018 Rovi Corporation