The Bachelorette Is Filled With Florida Guys

Ashley's All Access

The big night for the premiere of the Bachelorette is Memorial Day, Monday May 28th! This is a big season because our bachelorette, Becca, was dumped on live TV by arie, when she was chosen at the end of the Bachelor last season. Now, she is ready to get her dream guy after going through 25 men to meet the one. And she has a good looking group! Especially because a bunch of the guys is from Flordia!

Here they are:

Trent- Naples, FL

Connor- St. Pete, FL

Jordan- Crystal River, FL

Jean Blanc-Pensacola, FL

Nick- Orlando, FL

Chris R.- Orlando, FL

Chase- Sanford, FL