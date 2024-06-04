'The Acolyte' drops Tuesday on Disney+

A respected Jedi Master is investigating a shocking crime spree in the new Star Wars series The Acolyte, out Tuesday on Disney+.

Dafne Keen plays a young Jedi in training, and she tells ABC Audio that when it came to using The Force on the show, everyone had to develop their own way of doing it.

"We had specific Force training," she explains. "And you'd go and you have one-on-one sessions ... and you'd, like, find where your character draws The Force from and how, like, what kind of movements they use."

Jodie Turner-Smith, who plays Mother Aniseya, the leader of a coven of witches, describes her character as "a fierce protector and a mother. And also she herself wields a power, I think, unlike one we've necessarily encountered by somebody who doesn't have a lightsaber."

Squid Games star Lee Jung-jae plays Jedi Master Sol and says being a part of this universe was a big deal for him.

He tells ABC Audio through an interpreter, "So I was a big Star Wars fan since I was a kid, so I was well versed in all of the episodes, the films, etc. In terms of my role as Master Sol, The Acolyte, it takes place 100 years before any existing timeline of Star Wars that's out now. So I find that extremely unique. And while I wanted to kind of stress that this is an earlier timeline, there was also an element of wanting to blend in to, of course, the preexisting world of Star Wars. So those were my considerations when preparing for the role."

