By MelissaOnK923

Ashley's All Access

Whoever thought of this idea is GENIUS!! The ACM Awards will celebrate some of the most iconic songs of 1993 with three all-star collaborations. The first-ever “ACM Flashbacks” will feature Toby Keith and Blake Shelton performing Keith’s “Should’ve Been a Cowboy,”

Alan Jackson and Jon Pardi performing Jackson’s hit “Chattahoochee,”

and Reba and Kelly Clarkson performing Reba’s hit “Does He Love You.”

Additional collaborations include Kane Brown and Lauren Alaina performing their hit “What Ifs” and Keith Urban and Julia Michaels performing Urban’s new single, “Coming Home.” Additionally, Dan + Shay, Darius Rucker and Chris Young have also joined the lineup for solo performances.

Previously announced performers include Jason Aldean, Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, Luke Bryan, Kenny Chesney, Lady Antebellum, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, Midland, Maren Morris, Thomas Rhett, Blake Shelton, Carrie Underwood, Brett Young and Bebe Rexha with Florida Georgia Line.

The 53rd ACM Awards will broadcast live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday (4/15) at 8:00 PM ET on CBS.