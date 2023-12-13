Terry Crews, David Simon, Sheryl Lee Ralph and others pay tribute to Andre Braugher

Hollywood paid tribute to Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Homicide: Life on the Street actor Andre Braugher following the news of his death at 61 on Monday, December 11, after a brief illness.

Fox, which aired the first five seasons of Brooklyn Nine-Nine, wrote in a statement obtained by The Hollywood Reporter, "Everyone at FOX is devastated by the sudden loss of our friend and colleague, the incredibly talented Andre Braugher. He will most certainly be remembered for his iconic comedic and dramatic roles across both film and television, but he will be remembered mostly for his big heart, kindness and the lasting impact he made on his friends, family and fans everywhere. Andre was the heart and soul of the Nine-Nine and will forever be our Captain. Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with Andre's family and loved ones at this time."

Another statement obtained by the outlet was from Reed Diamond, Braugher's Homicide co-star, who called him "an inspiration as a man, and as an actor."

" ... [L]ike everyone else, was blown away by his power and talent. But, honestly what I most remember, and have always tried to emulate, was who he was as a father and as a husband. He always seemed to have what was most important in this life figured out.”

Braugher's Brooklyn Nine-Nine co-star Terry Crews, shared on Instagram, "Can't believe you're gone so soon. I'm honored to have known you, laughed with you, worked with you and shared 8 glorious years watching your irreplaceable talent. This hurts. You left us too soon."

Niecy Nash-Betts, who also appeared on the sitcom, shared on Instagram, "RIP @andrebraugher we so much fun on set of @brooklyn99 when I played his sister. Just a real cool guy….. my deepest condolences to his friends & family."

"Always our Captain. We love you, Andre," the official Peacock and Brooklyn Nine-Nine Instagram accounts shared.

Marc Evan Jackson, who played Braugher's onscreen husband on the cop show, shared a touching photo of the two on X, formally known as Twitter, and wrote, "O Captain. My Captain."

The Residence producer Shonda Rhimes captioned a photo of Braugher on Instagram that she was "deeply saddened by the news" of his death. "I mourn not only the loss of an extraordinary actor but, more profoundly, the departure of a warm and kind soul. His talent was undeniable, but it was his genuine kindness that truly set him apart. Rest well," Rhimes added.

Next to a black-and-white pic of himself and Braugher on Instagram, Nick Cannon wrote, "A Brilliant and Beautiful Soul! Now Set Free! To be absent from the Body is to be present with the Lord! Rest in Paradise King."

Snowfall actor Amin Joseph wrote on X, formerly Twitter, "Andre Braugher set the standard – a phenomenal man both on and off the screen. Inside the frame he was that of an absolute beast, while off-camera, he was a giving teacher and a true legend. His respect and humility were infectious, inspiring us to be better people and actors."

David Simon, author of Homicide: A Year on the Killing Streets, the book on which Homicide: Life on the Street was based, shared, " ... I've worked with a lot of wonderful actors. I'll never work with one better. Stunned and thinking of Ami and his sons and so many memories of this good man that are now a blessing. But too damn soon."

"This really shook me! RIP Andre!" Sheryl Lee Ralph shared on X.

Today's Al Roker praised Braugher for his "honesty and integrity."

The Roots drummer Questlove on Instagram called Braugher, "One of my fav character actors (Homicide: Life On The Streets/Gideon's Crossing/Hack/Thief/Men Of A Certain Age/Law & Order/of course Brooklyn Nine Nine & his last series The Good Fight)——man I would commit to a show on the strength of him being a character."

