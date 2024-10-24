Ted Danson apologizes to Kelsey Grammer over rift during 'Cheers' years

Ted Danson is making amends with Kelsey Grammer several years after a dispute while the pair acted on Cheers together.

Grammer appeared on Danson and Woody Harrelson's SiriusXM podcast Where Everybody Knows Your Name on Wednesday, where he reunited with his former co-stars.

"I feel like I got stuck a little bit with you, during the Cheers years," Danson told Grammer, who seemed to recall the moment.

"I have a memory of getting angry at you once," Danson continued. "I feel like I missed out on the last 30 years of Kelsey Grammer."

"I feel like it's my bad, my doing, and I almost feel like apologizing to you," Danson said. "No, I don't feel like. I apologize to you and me that I sat back."

After reminiscing about their time together, Grammer responded kindly, saying, "My love for you has always been as easy as the day, you know, as easy as the sunrise, so, whatever."

Cheers ran from 1982 to 1993 and followed the story of the goings-on of a Boston bar. Along with Danson, Grammer and Harrelson, the cast included Shelley Long, Kirstie Alley, Rhea Perlman, John Ratzenberger and George Wendt.

After his time on Cheers, where he starred as Frasier Crane, Grammer starred in the Emmy-winning spin-off Frasier, where he reprised his beloved role from 1993 to 2004. The show was revived in 2023.

