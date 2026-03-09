Team USA baseball bought a speaker to listen to Toby Keith before World Baseball Classic games

LAS VEGAS, NV - DECEMBER 20: Recording artist Toby Keith acknowledges fans as he attends a game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Washington Huskies during the 2014 MGM Grand Showcase basketball event at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on December 20, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Washington won 69-67. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The World Baseball Classic is underway and Team USA looks to reclaim the throne after falling to Japan in the championship game in 2023.

Team USA manager Mark DeRosa made it a point to have the team bond early and often this time. That led to outfielder Roman Anthony buying a giant speaker so the team could listen to Toby Keith on the bus rides to their games.

They have drawn inspiration from Team USA’s hockey team. DeRosa said “Courtesy of the Red, White, And Blue” in the USA hockey locker room and was the obvious song to get the boys fired up.

Team USA is currently 2-0 in the WBC with two dominant wins over Brazil and Great Britain. They take the field again tonight (March 9) against Mexico at 8pm!