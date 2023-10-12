Taylor Swift announces early 'The Eras Tour' film release as she steps out for world premiere

Taylor Swift announced on Instagram Wednesday night that Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour movie would be released one day early on Thursday, Oct. 12.

Swift wrote in her caption, "Due to unprecedented demand we're opening up early access showings of The Eras Tour Concert Film on THURSDAY in America and Canada!!"

After the announcement, the 12-time Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter stepped out at The Grove in Los Angeles Wednesday night for the world premiere of her concert film.

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour is the concert film documenting Swift's record-breaking tour. News of the film was first announced in August.

AMC said in a press release last week that as of Oct. 4, the Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour concert film had sold more than $100 million in advance tickets globally.

The singer's tour, which kicked off on March 17, 2023, in Glendale, Arizona, and will continue in November in Buenos Aires, Argentina, has also shattered concert-sale records with more than three million fans packing arenas across the United States in its first leg.

"The Eras Tour has been the most meaningful, electric experience of my life so far and I'm overjoyed to tell you that it'll be coming to the big screen soon," Swift wrote in an Instagram post when news of the concert film was announced in August. "Eras attire, friendship bracelets, singing and dancing encouraged 1, 2, 3 LGB!!!! (iykyk)."

The concert film will be shown in thousands of movie theaters throughout the country beginning Thursday, October 12 at every AMC theater location in the U.S., as well as other movie chains across North America.

It will also debut Friday in more than 8,500 theaters in 100 countries around the world and play at every ODEON Cinemas location in Europe.

