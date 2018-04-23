By MelissaOnK923

Ashley's All Access

Following the release of Sugarland’s new Taylor Swift-penned song “Babe” on Friday (4/20), Taylor took to Instagram to share details about the collaboration:

Taylor Swift says, “It’s a song that I wrote with Pat Monahan when I was making the Red album. And, I’m so happy that it gets its own life. I’m so happy that Sugarland wanted to record it and has done such a great job with it. And I’m so stoked to be able to sing on it, too.”

Swift’s post on Instagram can be seen here: