Posted: April 23, 2018

Taylor Swift Says Her New Song With Sugarland Has Been In The Making For Years

By MelissaOnK923

Ashley's All Access

Following the release of Sugarland’s new Taylor Swift-penned song “Babe” on Friday (4/20), Taylor took to Instagram to share details about the collaboration:

Taylor Swift says, “It’s a song that I wrote with Pat Monahan when I was making the Red album. And, I’m so happy that it gets its own life. I’m so happy that Sugarland wanted to record it and has done such a great job with it. And I’m so stoked to be able to sing on it, too.”

Swift’s post on Instagram can be seen here:

There are no comments yet.

 
 

