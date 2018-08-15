By AshleyK923

Ashley's All Access

If you were at the Taylor Swift show last night in Tampa, you witnessed her thanking fans for their support when she found herself in a trial against a former radio DJ in Colorado.

She said the case made her think of all the sexual assault victims who aren’t believed and noted, “we have so much further to go.”

If you recall, the jury sided with Taylor, and the amount of money Taylor was awarded was just $1 – and that was on her own accord – she was trying to prove a point that it wasn’t the money that mattered – it’s the point that she was sexually assaulted and it needed to be known this is not OK.

Taylor also acknowledged on stage, “I guess I just think about all the people that weren’t believed and the people who haven’t been believed, and the people who are afraid to speak up because they think they won’t be believed… So I just wanted to say we have so much further to go, and I’m so grateful to you guys for being there for me for what was really a horrible part of my life.”