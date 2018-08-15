Now Playing
K92.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's Country
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
K92.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's Country

Posted: August 15, 2018

Taylor Swift Gets Emotional On Stage in Tampa Marking 1-Year Anniversary

Comments

Related

View Larger
Taylor Swift Gets Emotional On Stage in Tampa Marking 1-Year Anniversary

By AshleyK923

Ashley's All Access

HOUSTON, TX – FEBRUARY 04: Musician Taylor Swift performs onstage during the 2017 DIRECTV NOW Super Saturday Night Concert at Club Nomadic on February 4, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for DIRECTV)

If you were at the Taylor Swift show last night in Tampa, you witnessed her thanking fans for their support when she found herself in a trial against a former radio DJ in Colorado.

She said the case made her think of all the sexual assault victims who aren’t believed and noted, “we have so much further to go.”

If you recall, the jury sided with Taylor, and the amount of money Taylor was awarded was just $1 – and that was on her own accord – she was trying to prove a point that it wasn’t the money that mattered – it’s the point that she was sexually assaulted and it needed to be known this is not OK.

Taylor also acknowledged on stage, “I guess I just think about all the people that weren’t believed and the people who haven’t been believed, and the people who are afraid to speak up because they think they won’t be believed… So I just wanted to say we have so much further to go, and I’m so grateful to you guys for being there for me for what was really a horrible part of my life.”

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 

FOLLOW K92.3 ON:

K92.3 Photos!

 

© 2018 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2018 Rovi Corporation