Taylor Swift Announces New Songs for ‘Toy Story 5′: Here are all the details

For days fans have been speculating a Taylor Swift x Toy Story collaboration was in the works. Billboard ‘easter eggs’ across the country were spotted with the Toy Story theme with “TS” in the center surrounded by 13 white clouds (Taylor’s lucky number) and the “taystory’ rumors ran rampant.

Fast forward to June 1st where Taylor’s website flipped to a countdown with a ‘Toy Story 5′ billboard on a hillside.

Taylor Swift x Toy Story

At 2pm the long awaited news dropped that Taylor Swift has recorded a new song Toy Story 5 called, “I Knew It, I Knew You.”

“I’ve always dreamed of getting to write for these characters who I’ve adored since I was a 5 year old kid watching the firstToy Story movie,” Swift wrote on Instagram. “I fell instantly in love with Toy Story 5when I was lucky enough to see it in its early stages, and I wrote this song as soon as I got home from the screening. Sometimes you just know, right?”

Three special CD singles featuring different versions of the song (regular, piano, and acoustic) are available to purchase on her website. The track is set to arrive June 5.

According to the press release, the song was inspired by Jessie, the cowgirl toy voiced by Joan Cusack, and will find Swift returning to her country roots.