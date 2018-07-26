Now Playing
Posted: July 25, 2018

Take a guess at who this guys is…

By MelissaOnK923

Ashley's All Access

Here’s a few hints… he’s from Florida, loves to hunt AND surf, and has 4 big dogs.

If you said Brian Kelley of FGL, you’re right!

