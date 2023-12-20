Sydney Sweeney describes the "shock" of losing 'Euphoria' co-star Angus Cloud

In a wide-ranging conversation with Glamour UK, Sydney Sweeney says she hasn't fully processed the July 31 death of her Euphoria co-star Angus Cloud.

Cloud died at 25 years old from what authorities said was an accidental overdose.

She recalls hearing the news, and how she and her co-stars "were constantly on the phone with each other crying, because it was just such a shock."

The Emmy-winning HBO show doesn't get back before the cameras until 2024, and Sweeney notes, "I don’t think it’ll truly feel real or hit me until we're filming and I won't see Angus on set."

The Anyone But You star adds that being back together will help the cast better support each other.

"[W]hen we are filming, all of our eyes are on each other and we're there for each other, just in a different way than we’re able to when we’re all in very separate places in the world," Sweeney expresses.

Sweeney says, "It's really interesting when someone passes away in our industry, because they’re still alive in so many forms."

