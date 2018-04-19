Sugarland and Taylor Swift To Collaborate On New Song

By MelissaOnK923

Ashley's All Access

Jennifer Nettles shares details about “Babe,” Sugarland’s new collaboration with Taylor Swift which she co-wrote and pitched to them:

Jennifer Nettles tell us, “We’ve obviously known each other for many years. And she was excited we were getting back together and reached out, and said, ‘Hey, I have a song.’ That is a short list, ladies, and gentleman, of people to whom she has said, ‘Hey, I have a song. Wanna sing it?'” So, we said, ‘Yeah.'”