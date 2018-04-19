Now Playing
Posted: April 19, 2018

Sugarland and Taylor Swift To Collaborate On New Song

Sugarland and Taylor Swift To Collaborate On New Song

By MelissaOnK923

Ashley's All Access

Jennifer Nettles shares details about “Babe,” Sugarland’s new collaboration with Taylor Swift which she co-wrote and pitched to them:

Jennifer Nettles tell us, “We’ve obviously known each other for many years. And she was excited we were getting back together and reached out, and said, ‘Hey, I have a song.’ That is a short list, ladies, and gentleman, of people to whom she has said, ‘Hey, I have a song. Wanna sing it?'” So, we said, ‘Yeah.'”

